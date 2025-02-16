Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $505.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,423,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $437.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.55. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $318.20 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

