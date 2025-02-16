Principal Securities Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.