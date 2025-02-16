Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,326,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of URI opened at $741.10 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.48 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $769.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 16.83%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

