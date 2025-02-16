James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 91,686 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

