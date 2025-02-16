ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Up 40.4% in January

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ReShape Lifesciences Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 123,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,470. ReShape Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.
About ReShape Lifesciences
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ReShape Lifesciences
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.