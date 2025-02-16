ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Up 40.4% in January

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 123,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,470. ReShape Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

