Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

