DA Davidson Lowers Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $72.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.20 million.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,408.08. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,273 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

