Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHM stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Graham has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $365.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Graham will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Graham

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.