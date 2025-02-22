Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of GHM stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Graham has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $365.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.71.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Graham will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
