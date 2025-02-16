Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Decreases By 21.9%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppTech Payments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AppTech Payments stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AppTech Payments worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 422,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,088. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.