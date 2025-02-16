Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Panagram AAA CLO ETF worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Panagram AAA CLO ETF

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

