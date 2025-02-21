Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEPN. TD Cowen started coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Septerna Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

NASDAQ SEPN opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11. Septerna has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

