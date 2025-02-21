Dynatrace’s (DT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

NYSE:DT opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,682 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,811,000 after purchasing an additional 493,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Dynatrace by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,860,000 after purchasing an additional 834,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

