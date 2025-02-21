Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $61,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

