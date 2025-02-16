Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $77.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

