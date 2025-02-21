DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $169.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.81. DaVita has a 52-week low of $119.42 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

