DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $169.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of DVA opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.81. DaVita has a 52-week low of $119.42 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
