Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

