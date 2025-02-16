Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $108.49 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

