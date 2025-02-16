Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.25 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 259,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $554,000.

VXUS stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

