Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AOSL opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $288,291.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,346.44. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $35,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,426. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,685. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,411,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $42,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 633,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

