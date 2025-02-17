Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.74. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

