Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,449,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,924 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.41% of Guardant Health worth $166,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 238,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Guardant Health news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,652 shares of company stock worth $93,192 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

