Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGLS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $517,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GGLS opened at $12.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

