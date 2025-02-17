Rational Advisors LLC Sells 17,924 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,924 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 129,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.