Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $656,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,772,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 31,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.58 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

