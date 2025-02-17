Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 614.0 days.

Givaudan Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF traded up $376.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4,480.00. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,297.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,712.61. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,294.45 and a 52 week high of $5,335.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.