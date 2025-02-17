Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.14. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

