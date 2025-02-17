Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 762.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,001 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

