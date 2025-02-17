NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

