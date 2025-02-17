J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 170 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.1 %

TTD opened at $80.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.