Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 28th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOODN opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.91.
About Gladstone Commercial
