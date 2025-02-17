Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 28th

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOODN opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.91.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.