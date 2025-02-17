Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

