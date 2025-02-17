AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Everest Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,766,000 after buying an additional 412,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 116,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EG opened at $333.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.03 and a 200 day moving average of $371.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

