Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.32 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

