Martin & Co. Inc. TN Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

