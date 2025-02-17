Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,347 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

