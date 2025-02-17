Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $53,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $14,339,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $183.40 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $184.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

