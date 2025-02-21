Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.