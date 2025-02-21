Florin Court Capital LLP Buys 72,900 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

