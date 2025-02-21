American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

