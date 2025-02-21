Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million.

Pinstripes Stock Performance

NYSE PNST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 52,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,624. Pinstripes has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinstripes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Pinstripes Company Profile

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

