Cromwell Holdings LLC Acquires 151 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in NICE by 208.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $147.38 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.27.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

