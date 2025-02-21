Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 201,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

