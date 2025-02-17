Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Expands By 17.5%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 561,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

