SSR Mining (SSRM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SSRM opened at $9.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.