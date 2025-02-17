The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $109,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.2 %

SHW stock opened at $356.93 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

