Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 29,549 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,549 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,995,984,000 after purchasing an additional 359,854 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,166 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $203.77 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $122.91 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.