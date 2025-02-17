Meredith Wealth Planning Grows Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned 0.52% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 8.4 %

BATS DIHP opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

