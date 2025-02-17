Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $111,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 120,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 479,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,176,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

