Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 27,696 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,696 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $266,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
