Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $195,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

